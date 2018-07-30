Red Cross offering Amazon gift cards to donors during 'blood eme - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Red Cross offering Amazon gift cards to donors during 'blood emergency'

The Red Cross has tweeted that, “Blood donations are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.” (Source: AP Photo/Stephan Savoia) The Red Cross has tweeted that, “Blood donations are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.” (Source: AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

(CNN) - The American Red Cross needs donors.

 The nation is facing a major shortage - all blood types are needed. And the organization is trying to entice more donors with an Amazon gift card.

Donate blood or platelets from July 30 to Aug. 30 and not only will you be making a difference, but you'll also get a $5 gift card to the online retailer.

Calling it a #BloodEmergency, the Red Cross has tweeted that, “Blood donations are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.”

According to their web page for the Amazon offer, “Patients who need regular transfusions, and those whose needs are unexpected, count on donors like you.”

“As a special thank you for your generosity during this urgent time, if you donate between July 30 and Aug. 30 we will send you a $5 Amazon.com Gift  Card via email,” the page reads.

According to the terms and conditions on the offer, only one gift card may be distributed “per presenting red cell donor.”

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

