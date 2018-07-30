Trump meeting with Italy's Conte at White House - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump meeting with Italy's Conte at White House

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 29, 2018, after returning via Marine One. Trump spent the weekend in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 29, 2018, after returning via Marine One. Trump spent the weekend in Bedminster, N.J.

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the White House as the U.S. is kicking off new trade talks with the European Union.

Trump will welcome Conte to the Oval Office for the Italian prime minister's first trip to Washington since he took over the country's new populist government.

Trump and EU officials averted escalating a trade dispute last week and are expected to start negotiations aimed at avoiding tariffs on automobiles and removing trade barriers.

Conte leads the euroskeptic coalition of the 5-Star Movement, which considers itself anti-establishment, and the right-wing, north-based League party.

The White House has noted that Italy is an important NATO ally and a key partner to U.S. forces in Afghanistan and Iraq.

