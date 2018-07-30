German union says Ryanair pilots vote to strike over pay - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

German union says Ryanair pilots vote to strike over pay

BERLIN (AP) - A German labor union says pilots at budget airline Ryanair have voted to stage a strike unless a dispute over pay is resolved in the coming days.

The union, Vereinigung Cockpit, said Monday that 96 percent of pilots voted in favor of industrial action.

It accused the airline of "playing for time" in talks since January with pilots over a collective pay agreement.

The union said it is "offering Ryanair a final deadline to submit a workable proposal by Aug. 6, 2018."

Ryanair has seen staff in Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Belgium go on strike over pay in recent months.

Europe's second biggest airline by passenger numbers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A strike next week would affect thousands of German passengers returning from summer holidays.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

