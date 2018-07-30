Public housing nationwide goes smoke-free on Tuesday

A nationwide ban on smoking in public housing facilities goes into effect on Tuesday, July 31.

The movement is part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's ban on smoking in public housing, a rule that was passed nearly two years ago in Nov. 2016.

All lit tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, and pipes in all public housing living units, common areas, and offices are banned under the rule.

The ban does not apply to e-cigarettes and chewing tobacco.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, approximately 1.2 million households live in public housing units.

Prohibiting smoking in public housing facilities is expected to save an estimated $497 million per year in health care and housing-related costs.

Click here for more information about the ban and tips to transition easier away from smoking.

