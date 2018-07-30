Public housing nationwide goes smoke-free on Tuesday

Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.
Scientists report the Gulf of Mexico "dead zone" is smaller than predicted. Officials said they mapped a low oxygen area that measured 2,720 square miles.
The US Senate voted Tuesday to extend the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The vote was 86-12.
LSU's Stephenson Technologies Corporation, or STC, an applied research corporation that provides solutions for the defense and intelligence communities, has received a $10 million award from the U.S. Department of Defense's Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL.
Starting Wednesday, hazing penalties will toughen, spurred by the death of an LSU freshman after a fraternity drinking ritual. Louisiana's waiting period to get married is dropping from 72 hours to 24 hours from the issuance of the marriage license to the ceremony.
A police officer was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle that was being driven erratically when it crashed into the father's SUV.
Buyers never received the automobiles for which they paid because the cars weren't really for sale.
A North Carolina man feels vindicated after winning an almost $9 million judgment against his wife's lover. He took the lover to court under the state's "alienation of affection" law.
A woman and her two children have been identified after the car they were in went into the MS River on Friday.
Ultimately, the attempt to alter the bid recommendation was unsuccessful. The contract was awarded in mid-June to the same company that was recommended by an evaluation committee in early March.
P&G is getting squeezed by private label and new companies entering the marketplace.
Officers say the armed resident fatally shot the intruder, who had seriously injured a child in the home.
Calvin Parker was only 19 when he and a fishing friend, Charles Hickson, say they were abducted by aliens on the shores of the Pascagoula River.
A woman is recovering after being brutally beaten at the Madison bar where she works. It happened at a popular neighborhood hangout and the violent robbery suspects have not yet been caught.
Singer Bobby Brown plans to build a shelter for domestic violence victims in honor of his late daughter, despite allegations that he once hit his ex-wife Whitney Houston.