New drug reverses hair loss in mice

Need another reason to improve your diet and start exercising? Doing so could help ward off cancer, a new study finds.

Giving blood plasma to seriously injured patients en route by helicopter to the hospital can improve their chances of survival, a new study suggests.

Doctors have long known that obesity raises the risk for heart disease later in life, but new research reveals it can damage even young hearts.

An experimental drug reversed hair loss, hair whitening and skin inflammation in mice that were first fed a diet high in fat and cholesterol.

Dark chocolate is soothing and satisfying, and it may have health benefits, including some for heart health. But can it fit into a weight-loss diet?

Yes, there is room for chocolate in your diet

(HealthDay News) -- An experimental drug reversed hair loss, hair whitening and skin inflammation in mice that were first fed a diet high in fat and cholesterol.

Previous research has suggested a link between fatty diets and hair/skin issues in people.

The researchers emphasized that it's not known if the drug is safe and that the results in mice do not mean the drug would work in people.

However, the findings may point to possible treatments for hair loss/graying and skin wounds in people, the team from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore said.

"Further research is needed, but our findings show promise for someday using the drug we developed for skin diseases such as psoriasis, and wounds resulting from diabetes or plastic surgery," said researcher Subroto Chatterjee, a professor of pediatrics and medicine.

The experimental drug, called D-PDMP, stops production of fats called glycosphingolipids (GSLs), which are major components of skin and other cell membranes. Previous research has shown that GSLs are common in the cells that comprise the uppermost layer of the skin, and also in cells involved in pigmentation of the eyes, skin and hair.

In this study, mice that were fed a diet high in fat and cholesterol developed hair whitening, hair loss and skin lesions. But those problems were reversed when the mice were given the experimental drug.

"Our findings show that a Western diet causes hair loss, hair whitening and skin inflammation in mice, and we believe a similar process occurs in men who lose hair and experience hair whitening when they eat a diet high in fat and cholesterol," Chatterjee said in a Hopkins news release.

Further animal research is needed to determine how well and what amount of the drug might promote hair growth and heal wounds, the researchers noted.

Their study was published July 30 in the journal Scientific Reports.

"Hopefully someday in the future this can mean faster, more effective recovery from baldness, hair whitening in aging populations and wound healing," Chatterjee said.

