Yes, there is room for chocolate in your diet

Dark chocolate is soothing and satisfying, and it may have health benefits, including some for heart health. But can it fit into a weight-loss diet?More >>
An experimental drug reversed hair loss, hair whitening and skin inflammation in mice that were first fed a diet high in fat and cholesterol.More >>
Doctors have long known that obesity raises the risk for heart disease later in life, but new research reveals it can damage even young hearts.More >>
Giving blood plasma to seriously injured patients en route by helicopter to the hospital can improve their chances of survival, a new study suggests.More >>
Need another reason to improve your diet and start exercising? Doing so could help ward off cancer, a new study finds.More >>
