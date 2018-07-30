Wildfires barrel toward Northern California lake towns

Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California, while firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze farther north.More >>
Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California, while firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze farther north.More >>
Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.More >>
Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.More >>
The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually uncheckedMore >>
The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually uncheckedMore >>
Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White HouseMore >>
Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White HouseMore >>
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingMore >>
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingMore >>
2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer Koa Smith takes an epic ride into historyMore >>
2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer Koa Smith takes an epic ride into historyMore >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remainsMore >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remainsMore >>
Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of ReddingMore >>
Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of ReddingMore >>
Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own strugglesMore >>
Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own strugglesMore >>
A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highwayMore >>
A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highwayMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod RosensteinMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod RosensteinMore >>
President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.More >>
President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.More >>