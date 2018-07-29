Power restored at 46 buildings in NYC housing complex - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Power restored at 46 buildings in NYC housing complex

NEW YORK (AP) - Power has been restored at New York City housing development where nearly four dozen buildings lost electricity service for a few hours.

The Fire Department of New York says crews were sent to Spring Creek Towers, formerly Starrett City, in Brooklyn's East New York section around 5 a.m. Sunday after all 46 buildings lost power.

WCBS-TV reports a 57-year-old old woman who was on a respirator when the power went out was found dead. Officials tell the station that the machine didn't rely on building power because it ran on its own batteries, and she may have died before the power outage.

Power was restored around 10 a.m. Several people had to be rescued from stalled elevators.

There are nearly 6,000 apartments in the housing complex, which has its own independent power plant outside the management of ConEdison.

