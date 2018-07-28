The Latest: Sheriff says Texas mall robbery suspects nabbed - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Sheriff says Texas mall robbery suspects nabbed

McALLEN, Texas (AP) - The Latest on police reports of an active shooter at a Texas mall (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Authorities say an attempted robbery at a jewelry store prompted a heavy police response following initial reports of an active shooter at a Texas mall.

McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez said in a statement that the city posted on its Twitter page that the reports of shots fired Saturday were actually the result of glass cases that were smashed at the store at the La Plaza Mall.

Rodriguez says all known suspects are in custody and there were no injuries resulting from the attempted robbery.

Dispatchers with McAllen police and the Hidalgo County sheriff's office declined to answer questions when reached by phone.

The mall is one of the primary shopping centers in the Rio Grande Valley.

____

1:30 p.m.

Authorities say there's an active shooting situation at a mall in McAllen, Texas, and are warning the public to stay away.

The Hidalgo County Precinct 4 constable's office said on its Facebook page that a shooter was at the La Plaza Mall in McAllen, in the southernmost region of the state, just a few miles from the border with Mexico.

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to the mall Saturday, including McAllen police, the Hidalgo County sheriff's office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Dispatchers with McAllen police and the Hidalgo County sheriff's office declined to answer questions when reached by phone.

The mall is one of the primary shopping centers in the Rio Grande Valley.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Ex-pastor sentenced to 18 years in child sexual abuse case

    Ex-pastor sentenced to 18 years in child sexual abuse case

    Saturday, July 28 2018 2:32 PM EDT2018-07-28 18:32:13 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-07-28 19:32:30 GMT
    A former New Jersey pastor who co-founded a Christian music festival has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in a child sex abuse case.More >>
    A former New Jersey pastor who co-founded a Christian music festival has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in a child sex abuse case.More >>

  • Return by NK of possible remains stir relatives' hopes

    Return by NK of possible remains stir relatives' hopes

    Saturday, July 28 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-07-28 19:27:19 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-07-28 19:30:36 GMT
    (Staff Sgt. Quince Lanford/U.S. Army via AP). United Nations Command Chaplain U.S. Army Col. Sam Lee performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the 55 cases of remains believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War and returned by...(Staff Sgt. Quince Lanford/U.S. Army via AP). United Nations Command Chaplain U.S. Army Col. Sam Lee performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the 55 cases of remains believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War and returned by...
    News of 55 sets of remains said to be of U.S. service members heading home from North Korea has been welcomed by relatives of those still missing from the Korean War, but most know the odds of finding closure are...More >>
    News of 55 sets of remains said to be of U.S. service members heading home from North Korea has been welcomed by relatives of those still missing from the Korean War, but most know the odds of finding closure are long.More >>

  • Experts say urban sprawl, climate change hike wildfire risk

    Experts say urban sprawl, climate change hike wildfire risk

    Saturday, July 28 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-07-28 17:12:19 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-07-28 19:30:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2017 file photo shows an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after the Tubbs swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. In the last year, fires have devastated neighborh...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2017 file photo shows an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after the Tubbs swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. In the last year, fires have devastated neighborh...
    A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State...More >>
    A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State are increasingly vulnerable to wildfires.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly