The Latest: 100s at funeral for 5 relatives killed in boat - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: 100s at funeral for 5 relatives killed in boat

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest arrive for the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duck boat acc... (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest arrive for the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duck boat acc...
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest arrive for the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duck boat acc... (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest arrive for the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duck boat acc...
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest are comforted during the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duc... (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest are comforted during the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duc...
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest arrive for the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duck boat acc... (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Guest arrive for the showing for Horace Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Irvin Coleman, Angela Coleman and Maxwell Coleman, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman family were killed in a duck boat acc...

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Latest on the funeral for five of the nine members of an Indianapolis family killed when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Hundreds of people are attending the funeral for five of the nine members of an Indianapolis family who were killed when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake during a storm.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is among the mourners at Saturday's services at Eastern Star Church in Indianapolis to honor 70-year-old Horace Coleman; his 69-year-old wife, Belinda Coleman; 76-year-old Ervin Coleman; 45-year-old Angela Coleman; and her 2-year-old son, Maxwell Coleman.

Eleven members of the Coleman family were aboard the duck boat when it sank July 19 in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, killing 17 people . Tia Coleman and her 13-year-old nephew were the family's only survivors.

A funeral was held Friday for Tia Coleman's husband, 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, and three children - 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and 1-year-old Arya.

10:08 a.m.

An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.

Saturday's services at Eastern Star Church in Indianapolis will honor 70-year-old Horace Coleman; his 69-year-old wife, Belinda Coleman; 76-year-old Ervin Coleman; 45-year-old Angela Coleman; and her 2-year-old son, Maxwell Coleman.

Eleven members of the Coleman family were aboard the duck boat when it sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, on July 19. Tia Coleman and her 13-year-old nephew were the family's only survivors when the boat capsized and sank during a storm, killing 17 people.

A funeral was held Friday for Tia Coleman's husband and three children, 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and 1-year-old Arya.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Dashcam video shows Ohio officers fatally shooting armed man

    Dashcam video shows Ohio officers fatally shooting armed man

    Saturday, July 28 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-07-28 16:12:04 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-07-28 17:52:24 GMT
    A dashcam video released by an Ohio police department shows two officers fatally shooting an armed man who appeared to be walking away.More >>
    A dashcam video released by an Ohio police department shows two officers fatally shooting an armed man who appeared to be walking away.More >>

  • Experts say urban sprawl, climate change hike wildfire risk

    Experts say urban sprawl, climate change hike wildfire risk

    Saturday, July 28 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-07-28 17:12:19 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-07-28 17:45:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2017 file photo shows an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after the Tubbs swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. In the last year, fires have devastated neighborh...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2017 file photo shows an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after the Tubbs swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. In the last year, fires have devastated neighborh...
    A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State...More >>
    A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State are increasingly vulnerable to wildfires.More >>

  • Chicago releases plan for court-monitored police reform

    Chicago releases plan for court-monitored police reform

    Friday, July 27 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-07-27 20:25:32 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-07-28 17:45:29 GMT
    (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, accompanied by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, center, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, speaks at a news conference...(Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, accompanied by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, center, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, speaks at a news conference...
    The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.More >>
    The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly