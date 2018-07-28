Woman and 5 kids killed in southwestern Michigan motel fire - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman and 5 kids killed in southwestern Michigan motel fire

SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Five children and an adult from the same family have been killed in a massive motel fire in southwestern Michigan.

Authorities say the Cosmo Extended Stay Motel in Sodus (SO'-dis) Township was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, shortly after a 911 call at 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

The Berrien County sheriff's office says the children ranged in age from 2 to 10. A woman identified as 26-year-old Kiarre Samuel also died.

The motel is off Interstate 94 in the southwestern corner of Michigan, roughly 100 miles (160 kilometers) from Chicago. The sheriff's office says 27 rooms were occupied at the time of the fire. Ninety percent of the property has smoke, fire or water damage.

Eight people were treated for smoke inhalation and released from a hospital.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Uncontained wildfire destroys 500 structures in California

    Uncontained wildfire destroys 500 structures in California

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:41:54 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-07-28 14:33:22 GMT
    (Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.(Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

    The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. 

    More >>

    The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. 

    More >>

  • Unpublished parts of Malcolm X's autobiography auctioned off

    Unpublished parts of Malcolm X's autobiography auctioned off

    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:07 PM EDT2018-07-27 03:07:40 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-07-28 14:32:52 GMT
    The buyer was The New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, based in Harlem. (Source: AP Photo)The buyer was The New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, based in Harlem. (Source: AP Photo)

    For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most...

    More >>

    For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most explosive thoughts.

    More >>

  • Apple CEO, Imagine Dragons headed to festival for LGBT youth

    Apple CEO, Imagine Dragons headed to festival for LGBT youth

    Friday, July 27 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-07-27 20:13:35 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-07-28 14:32:46 GMT
    Apple CEO Tim Cook is among those headed to Salt Lake City for a music festival organized by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds to support LGBT youth in the Mormon church.More >>
    Apple CEO Tim Cook is among those headed to Salt Lake City for a music festival organized by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds to support LGBT youth in the Mormon church.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly