Small plane lands on Chicago's busy Lake Shore Drive - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Small plane lands on Chicago's busy Lake Shore Drive

(Chicago Fire Department via AP). In this July 27, 2018, photo provided by Chicago Fire Department, a small plane that made an emergency landing on Lake Shore Drive, temporarily halting traffic at the beginning of evening rush hour, rests on the road i... (Chicago Fire Department via AP). In this July 27, 2018, photo provided by Chicago Fire Department, a small plane that made an emergency landing on Lake Shore Drive, temporarily halting traffic at the beginning of evening rush hour, rests on the road i...

CHICAGO (AP) - A small plane carrying a pilot and one passenger made an emergency landing on Lake Shore Drive, halting southbound traffic on a major Chicago thoroughfare hugging Lake Michigan.

Authorities say no vehicles were struck when the single-engine aircraft landed during the early stages of Friday's evening rush hour.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the pilot reported the engine lost power, forcing him to land the aircraft on the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive. The unidentified pilot flew the aircraft under a pedestrian bridge before landing south of the McCormick Place convention center. No one was injured.

A city official said the Ercoupe 415-D was headed to Ohio after taking part in an air show in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Police and fire personnel pushed the plane onto the parkway more than an hour after it landed, reopening three of four southbound lanes to traffic backed up for miles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Science Says record heat, fires worsened by climate change

    Science Says record heat, fires worsened by climate change

    Friday, July 27 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-07-27 19:58:50 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 7:53 PM EDT2018-07-27 23:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). The Carr Fire burns along Highway 299 in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018.(AP Photo/Noah Berger). The Carr Fire burns along Highway 299 in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
    Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.More >>
    Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.More >>

  • 'Terrifying' tornados of flame burn California city; 2 dead

    'Terrifying' tornados of flame burn California city; 2 dead

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:41:54 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 7:53 PM EDT2018-07-27 23:53:15 GMT
    (Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.(Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

    The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. 

    More >>

    The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. 

    More >>

  • Jurors acquit ex-Tennessee football players in rape trial

    Jurors acquit ex-Tennessee football players in rape trial

    Friday, July 27 2018 6:43 PM EDT2018-07-27 22:43:47 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 7:49 PM EDT2018-07-27 23:49:18 GMT
    (Michael Patrick/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015, file photo, former University of Tennessee football players Michael Williams, right, and A.J. Johnson stand in court before the start of Williams's rape trial in Knox...(Michael Patrick/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015, file photo, former University of Tennessee football players Michael Williams, right, and A.J. Johnson stand in court before the start of Williams's rape trial in Knox...
    Jurors have acquitted two former University of Tennessee football players, nearly 3 ½ years after they were indicted on aggravated rape charges.More >>
    Jurors have acquitted two former University of Tennessee football players, nearly 3 ½ years after they were indicted on aggravated rape charges.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly