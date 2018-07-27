Harvard slams group alleging bias against Asian Americans - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Harvard slams group alleging bias against Asian Americans

BOSTON (AP) - Harvard University is defending its admissions practices in new court records that also offer a scathing rebuke of the group that's suing over alleged discrimination.

Records filed by the school in Boston's federal court Friday say the legal case made by Students for Fair Admissions amounts to a "45-page press release" with a "misleading narrative."

Both sides have been sparring over the group's 2014 lawsuit accusing Harvard of discrimination against Asian-American students.

An analysis presented by the group says Harvard's Asian-American applicants have the strongest academic records but face lower acceptance rates than any other race.

The school's Friday filing dismisses the analysis as "deeply flawed" and says the group has no proof of discrimination.

A statement from the group says it looks forward to going to trial in October.

