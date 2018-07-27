Senator wants 'stand your ground' parking lot death probed

(Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP). In this Sunday, July 22, 2018 photo, family, friends and demonstrators gather in a parking lot in Clearwater, Fla., where Markeis McGlockton, 28, was shot and killed in an altercation. The family of McGlockton iss...

(Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP). In this Sunday, July 22, 2018 photo, flowers and a sign decorate a makeshift memorial for Markeis McGlockton, in front of the location where he was killed in Clearwater Fla. The family of McGlockton issued an appe...

(Jim Damaske/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Clearwater attorney Michele Rayner, second left, reaches out to comfort Britany Jacobs as she speaks about the shooting where her boyfriend Markeis McGlockton, who was shot and killed, at a news conference in Clear...

(Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Britany Jacobs, center, speaks on behalf of her boyfriend, Markeis McGlockton, flanked by attorney Benjamin Crump, left, and Clearwater attorney Michele Rayner, right, while speaking to the media at the Pin...

(Pinellas County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Thursday, July 19, 2018 image taken from surveillance video released by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Markeis McGlockton, far left, is shot by Michael Drejka during an altercation in the parkin...

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson is asking the Department of Justice to look into the case of a white man who shot an unarmed black man following a dispute in a Florida parking lot.

Friday, Nelson asked for the DOJ to investigate the death of Markeis McGlockton.

The case has revived debate over Florida's "stand your ground" law.

The Pinellas County state attorney's office is determining whether 47-year-old Michael Drejka will face charges in the July 19 death of 28-year-old McGlockton.

McGlockton's girlfiend, who was seated in the couple's car with two of their children, said Drejka confronted her because she was parked in a handicapped-accessible space. Video shows McGlockton exited the Clearwater store and shoved Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled out a handgun and shot him seconds later as McGlockton backed away.

