Senator wants 'stand your ground' parking lot death probed

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson is asking the Department of Justice to look into the case of a white man who shot an unarmed black man following a dispute in a Florida parking lot.

Friday, Nelson asked for the DOJ to investigate the death of Markeis McGlockton.

The case has revived debate over Florida's "stand your ground" law.

The Pinellas County state attorney's office is determining whether 47-year-old Michael Drejka will face charges in the July 19 death of 28-year-old McGlockton.

McGlockton's girlfiend, who was seated in the couple's car with two of their children, said Drejka confronted her because she was parked in a handicapped-accessible space. Video shows McGlockton exited the Clearwater store and shoved Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled out a handgun and shot him seconds later as McGlockton backed away.

