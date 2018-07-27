Apple CEO, Imagine Dragons headed to festival for LGBT youth

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Apple CEO Tim Cook is among those heading to Salt Lake City for a Saturday music festival organized by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds to support LGBT youth in the Mormon church.
The appearance of the proudly gay CEO will show young people their "unlimited potential," Reynolds said in a statement. Other headliners include dancer and singer Julianne Hough, DJ Zedd, Tegan Quin of the band Tegan and Sara, Tyler Glenn from Neon Trees as well as Imagine Dragons.
Reynolds, who is Mormon, said the festival is a passion project born from watching friends struggle with their sexuality and feeling unwelcome in the faith.
"To see my community failing in this way is just not acceptable to me," the Las Vegas native told The Associated Press last month. "When you're given a platform at this level I feel a weight every day to do something with it."
He also pointed to an alarming spike in suicide rates for Utah kids aged 10 to 17. While public-health investigators are still studying the trend's cause, Reynolds said that making LGBT kids feel welcome in their homes and communities reduces any risk they might hurt themselves.
He also made the HBO documentary "Believer" aimed at showing the damaging effects of the faith's opposition to same-sex relationships.
The Utah-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints supports his festival's aim of preventing bullying and suicide, and has said there is a valued place for LGBT people in the church. Still, the faith also holds firm to doctrinal opposition of same-sex marriage and sexual intimacy.
Reynolds, who is heterosexual, has said the church still has a long way to go. This year, the festival is trying to raise $1 million to benefit groups that help at-risk gay, lesbian, bisexual transgender and queer kids.
Along with musicians, organizers are also drawing a range of performers and speakers, including Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, YouTube food critic and Ellen Show star Kalen Allen and Utah's Lt. Governor, Spencer Cox.
The festival that starts Saturday afternoon at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City is aimed at reaching out LGBT kids who have grown up in any orthodox faith, he said.
"For me, the goal of LoveLoud is to reach these kids and tell them, 'Hey, you are loved and accepted.' Even if you're not feeling at home or at church, or whatever, here's a safe zone for you, at least for a day," he said last month. "They can come out and feel celebrated and safe."
___
AP Music Writer Mesfin Fekadu in New York contributed to this report.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush.More >>
The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush.More >>
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingMore >>
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingMore >>
2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer Koa Smith takes an epic ride into historyMore >>
2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer Koa Smith takes an epic ride into historyMore >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remainsMore >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remainsMore >>
Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of ReddingMore >>
Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of ReddingMore >>
Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own strugglesMore >>
Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own strugglesMore >>
A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highwayMore >>
A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highwayMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod RosensteinMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod RosensteinMore >>
President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.More >>
President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.More >>
President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmersMore >>
President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmersMore >>
Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to helpMore >>
Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to helpMore >>