Pittsburgh jail put on lockdown after inmates stab 2 guards

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Two guards have survived a stabbing attack by inmates at a Pittsburgh jail.

The attack happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday at the Allegheny County Jail.

Warden Orlando Harper says the guards were on duty in a maximum security unit when two inmates attacked them, inflicting multiple stab wounds.

One guard was treated at a hospital and released. The other guard remains hospitalized, but officials say his injuries aren't life threatening.

The jail is on lockdown until further notice.

Harper says the inmates responsible for the attack have been moved to the restrictive housing unit.

Allegheny County police are investigating the assault.

