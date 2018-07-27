Pittsburgh jail put on lockdown after inmates stab 2 guards - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Pittsburgh jail put on lockdown after inmates stab 2 guards

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Two guards are being treated for multiple stab wounds after they were attacked by inmates at a Pittsburgh jail.

The attack happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday at the Allegheny County Jail.

Warden Orlando Harper says the guards were on duty in a maximum security unit when two inmates attacked them.

The jail is on lockdown until further notice.

The guards were treated by medical staff at the jail, then taken to the hospital. Officials had no information on their conditions.

Harper says the inmates responsible for the attack have been moved to the restrictive housing unit.

Allegheny County police are investigating the assault.

