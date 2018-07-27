Video shows boys getting into hot car on own before death - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Video shows boys getting into hot car on own before death

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Surveillance video shows two young brothers in Connecticut getting into a hot car on their own without any adults around before one of them died.

West Haven police say Friday that the recording shows 4-year-old Dusan Jenkins and 2-year-old Davion Jenkins getting into their family's vehicle after leaving their apartment unaccompanied on July 19. It also shows their father getting them out of the car and bringing them inside.

Both boys were brought to a hospital, where Dusan later died. Police say Davion is now back at home.

Police say it's not clear how long the boys were in the car. Their father called 911 at about 3 p.m. that day.

No charges have been filed. Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

