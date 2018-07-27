The Latest: Gag order unlikely against porn star's lawyer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels (all times local):
11:25 a.m.
A federal judge says he's unlikely to issue a gag order stopping a lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.
U.S. District Judge S. James Otero held a hearing Friday in Los Angeles but did not immediately issue a decision.
The request was made on behalf of Michael Cohen, a longtime personal lawyer for Trump. It said Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti had been running a "smear campaign" against Cohen.
Cohen's lawyer, Brent Blakely, argued that Avenatti's frequent interviews and near-daily tweets about Trump and Cohen could taint future jurors in the case.
Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which Trump denies. She's suing to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.
The judge is also considering whether to continue a delay in Daniels' case because Cohen is under investigation in New York.
___
10 p.m. (Thursday)
Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels, says he now represents three additional women who had relationships with President Donald Trump and were paid "hush money" before the 2016 presidential election.
Avenatti disclosed the information at a community forum in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday night.
He would not elaborate on the women's claims and would not say why they came forward. He said Trump's attorneys should "release the information to the American people now."
Trump's lawyer, Charles Harder, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Avenatti is best known for representing Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump following an alleged 2006 affair, which Trump denies.
Daniels is suing to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 election.
