Nod for Disney's $71.3B acquisition of Fox entertainment - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Nod for Disney's $71.3B acquisition of Fox entertainment

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment divisio... (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment divisio...

NEW YORK (AP) - Disney's $71.3 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment division is one step closer after shareholders approved the deal Friday.

The tie-up brings together Marvel's X-Men and Avengers franchises and creates an entertainment behemoth in the digital streaming era. The shareholder vote caps a saga that began in December 2017, when Disney made its first offer for part of Rupert Murdoch's media conglomerate. It kicked off a bidding war with Comcast, which dropped out last week focus on attempted buyout of the European pay-TV operator Sky.

The Fox deal will help Disney compete with technology players like Amazon and Netflix. The agreement is not expected to close for several months and still requires regulatory approvals.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

    10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

    Friday, July 27 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-07-27 04:20:34 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-07-27 16:04:32 GMT
    Ten more former students are suing Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor, accusing the school of 'institutional indifference' about students' safety and rights.More >>
    Ten more former students are suing Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor, accusing the school of 'institutional indifference' about students' safety and rights.More >>

  • Massive Northern California wildfire kills 2nd firefighter

    Massive Northern California wildfire kills 2nd firefighter

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:41:54 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-07-27 16:01:54 GMT
    (Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.(Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

    The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. 

    More >>

    The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. 

    More >>

  • Mysterious missing parts of Malcolm X's autobiography found

    Mysterious missing parts of Malcolm X's autobiography found

    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:07 PM EDT2018-07-27 03:07:40 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-07-27 16:01:01 GMT
    The buyer was The New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, based in Harlem. (Source: AP Photo)The buyer was The New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, based in Harlem. (Source: AP Photo)

    For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most...

    More >>

    For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most explosive thoughts.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly