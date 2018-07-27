First noise, now odor: Windows near airports cause problems - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

First noise, now odor: Windows near airports cause problems

CHICAGO (AP) - Special home windows intended to muffle jet noise near Chicago's two airports are causing a different problem: bad odors.

The Chicago Department of Aviation insists there are no health risks related to the windows. But deputy aviation commissioner Erin O'Donnell tells WBBM-TV that homeowners should remove the screens. No other remedies are planned until fall.

Reports released Thursday say the smell on hot days is coming from screens coated with polyvinyl chloride. O'Donnell says the odor gets trapped between two panels of glass.

The city has confirmed 612 cases. Pam Zidarich, who lives near Midway Airport, says she wants new screens. She says officials need to "get off their duff and do something."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Residents flee California wildfire as it tears through towns

    Residents flee California wildfire as it tears through towns

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:41:54 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-07-27 15:40:31 GMT
    (Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.(Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

    The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. 

    More >>

    The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. 

    More >>

  • Trump administration backs Obama in national monument clash

    Trump administration backs Obama in national monument clash

    Thursday, July 26 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-07-26 17:17:00 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-07-27 15:39:22 GMT
    A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.More >>
    A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.More >>

  • Mysterious missing parts of Malcolm X's autobiography found

    Mysterious missing parts of Malcolm X's autobiography found

    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:07 PM EDT2018-07-27 03:07:40 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-07-27 15:35:17 GMT
    The buyer was The New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, based in Harlem. (Source: AP Photo)The buyer was The New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, based in Harlem. (Source: AP Photo)

    For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most...

    More >>

    For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most explosive thoughts.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly