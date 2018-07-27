Korean War veterans hail remains released to US by North - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Korean War veterans hail remains released to US by North

By ANGIE WANG
Associated Press

EVENDALE, Ohio (AP) - Korean War veterans have something extra to celebrate as they mark the 65th anniversary of the armistice that ended combat.

Scores of veterans from all military branches gathered Friday in the Cincinnati suburb of Evendale to commemorate the July 27, 1953, cease-fire. They were delighted at news that a U.S. military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve 55 cases of what are believed to be remains of their fallen American comrades.

Eighty-nine-year-old Navy veteran Robert Jacobs calls it "a marvelous thing."

It was the latest in a year of major developments in U.S.-North Korea relations including a presidential summit.

GE Aviation is hosting the event, displaying jet engines that have powered fighter planes. The Korean War was the first to utilize jet fighters in air-to-air combat.

