Germany buys stake in grid operator to fend off Chinese bid - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Germany buys stake in grid operator to fend off Chinese bid

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's state-owned KfW bank is buying a 20 percent stake in electricity grid operator 50Hertz, fending off a bid from a Chinese company.

The economy ministry said Friday the decision was based on "security policy considerations," citing "a strong interest in protecting critical energy infrastructure."

50Hertz is one of four grid operators in Germany and supplies some 18 million people with electricity, mainly in the east of the country.

China's state owned network operator SGCC had tried to buy a stake in 50Hertz earlier this year. Belgian firm Elia, which owns 80 percent of 50Hertz, will buy the remaining stake and sell it on to KfW.

Separately, German media reported that the government plans to veto a Chinese takeover of specialist engineering company Leifeld Metal Spinning, citing security concerns.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Michigan State suing insurers over Nassar claims coverage

    Michigan State suing insurers over Nassar claims coverage

    Thursday, July 26 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-07-26 22:46:39 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-07-27 10:43:09 GMT
    Michigan State University is suing its carriers over coverage of sexual assault claims by victims of jailed sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar.More >>
    Michigan State University is suing its carriers over coverage of sexual assault claims by victims of jailed sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar.More >>

  • MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

    MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-07-26 04:18:24 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 6:42 AM EDT2018-07-27 10:42:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by New York Court Police officers after a hearing at the Brooklyn Criminal Court, in New York. McGregor is due in court a...(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by New York Court Police officers after a hearing at the Brooklyn Criminal Court, in New York. McGregor is due in court a...
    Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.More >>
    Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.More >>

  • White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event

    White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event

    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-07-26 12:52:28 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-07-27 10:32:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly