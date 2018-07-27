China says 4 American airlines missed Taiwan deadline

BEIJING (AP) - Chinese regulators say four U.S. airlines have failed to carry out an order to call self-ruled Taiwan as part of China on their websites.
The air regulator says 40 out of 44 foreign airlines met a Wednesday deadline to change their websites, an order Washington opposed. It says United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Hawaiian Airlines have yet to finish the job but gave no indication what remained.
Some carriers such as British Airways switched to calling Taiwan's capital "Taipei, China." American carriers switched to using the city name with no country.
Taiwan and China separated in 1949 following a civil war on the mainland but Beijing claims the island as part of its territory. The communist government has used China's growing economic clout to isolate Taiwan internationally.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
