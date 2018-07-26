Missing parts of Malcolm X's autobiography found - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Missing parts of Malcolm X's autobiography found

The buyer was The New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, based in Harlem.

NEW YORK (AP) - For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that may have contained some of his most explosive thoughts?

The answer came on Thursday, when an unpublished manuscript of a chapter titled "The Negro" was sold by Guernsey's auction house in Manhattan - for $7,000.

The buyer was The New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, based in Harlem.

Schomburg Director Kevin Young confirms that this was in fact the unpublished missing section of Malcom X's autobiography.

For years, the manuscript of Malcolm X's autobiography - including the missing parts - was owned by Gregory Reed, a lawyer for Rosa Parks.

