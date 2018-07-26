Unpublished parts of Malcolm X's autobiography auctioned off

By VERENA DOBNIK
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - For decades, scholars have wanted to get a closer look at unpublished sections of a towering 20th century book, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X," including cut chapters that may have contained some of the most explosive thoughts of the African-American firebrand assassinated in 1965.
They may get their chance after an auction on Thursday, when a manuscript of an unpublished chapter, titled "The Negro," was sold by Guernsey's auction house for $7,000.
"We are like the Western deserts; tumbleweed, rolling and tumbling whichever way the white wind blows," reads part of the chapter. "And the white man is like the cactus, deeply rooted, with spines to keep us off."
The buyer was The New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, based in Harlem. The Schomburg Center also acquired a 241-page early draft of Malcolm X's autobiography at the auction for an undisclosed sum.
The existence of unpublished chapters of the book has been known since 1992, when an entertainment attorney, Gregory Reed, bought them at an estate auction following the death of the autobiography's co-author, Alex Haley.
Some pages have been exhibited in a Detroit museum. An unpublished introduction was read aloud at an event in 2010. But mostly the sections of the draft that were cut before publication have been locked away from public view.
Schomburg Center director Kevin Young said after the auction that the draft of the entire book is of immense value, beyond the historic, for the handwritten revisions and comments by Malcolm X and Haley.
Their dialogue, in writing, reflects the human rights activism of the Muslim minister, who indicted white America for what he saw as criminal behavior against blacks.
Opponents including the U.S. government accused Malcolm X of inciting racism and violence. He was assassinated in Harlem by three members of the Nation of Islam, a radical religious movement, shortly after he had broken away from the group.
The scribbled notes in the manuscript "are a very direct narrative that he's crafting," said Young, citing the image of racist cross-burning that Malcolm X's mother described to him as a child. "And that's what brings him into the world."
Loose fragments of Malcolm X's writing-in-the-works suggest a question: Is it possible there are other chapters that were written but cut?
"I examined them, and I don't know what those are," Young said. "It's too early to tell. They look like they were probably stapled at one time or cut and pasted. Some are half of a page or just slips of paper. The best way to describe them is that they're literal fragments and literary fragments."
It may take years before the story of the fragments is pieced together.
"You see in these pages the history of black people in America," Young concluded. "And we're bringing the sons and daughters of Harlem home."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush.More >>
The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush.More >>
For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most...More >>
For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most explosive thoughts.More >>
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingMore >>
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingMore >>
2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer Koa Smith takes an epic ride into historyMore >>
2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer Koa Smith takes an epic ride into historyMore >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remainsMore >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remainsMore >>
Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of ReddingMore >>
Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of ReddingMore >>
Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own strugglesMore >>
Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own strugglesMore >>
A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highwayMore >>
A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highwayMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod RosensteinMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod RosensteinMore >>
President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.More >>
President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.More >>
President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmersMore >>
President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmersMore >>
Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to helpMore >>
Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to helpMore >>