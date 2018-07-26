Lavender creole cream cheese ice cream

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together sugar and eggs until fluffy and pale yellow. In a saucepot, combine half-and-half, cream and lavender over medium heat. Simmer, but do not boil. Remove from heat. Slowly blend hot milk into egg mixture, one ladle at a time, stirring constantly to prevent eggs from scrambling. Continuing to blend, add vanilla, nutmeg and cinnamon. Strain mixture through a fine sieve and chill overnight or a minimum of 4 hours. When ready to use, thoroughly blend Creole cream cheese into custard mixture and whisk until all lumps are removed. Pour mixture into a home-style ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer's directions. Temper ice cream in freezer 2 hours prior to serving.