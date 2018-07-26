(WVUE) - LAVENDER CREOLE CREAM CHEESE ICE CREAM
Prep Time: 5 Hours
Yields: 1 Quart
What screams summertime more than ice cream? This is the perfect complement to those warm summer days. For this recipe, dried lavender or lavender extract is used to give the ice cream a light, lemony flavor. This herb is a delightful accompaniment to Creole cream cheese, a farmer-style, acid-set cheese. NOTE: You may find Creole cream cheese in specialty grocery stores.
Ingredients:
2 tbsps dried lavender OR 1 tbsp lavender extract
8 ounces Creole cream cheese
OR 1 (8-ounce) package sour cream, softened
1½ cups sugar
3 eggs
1½ cups half-and-half
1½ cups heavy whipping cream
2 tbsps pure vanilla extract
? tsp ground nutmeg
? tsp ground cinnamon
Method:
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together sugar and eggs until fluffy and pale yellow. In a saucepot, combine half-and-half, cream and lavender over medium heat. Simmer, but do not boil. Remove from heat. Slowly blend hot milk into egg mixture, one ladle at a time, stirring constantly to prevent eggs from scrambling. Continuing to blend, add vanilla, nutmeg and cinnamon. Strain mixture through a fine sieve and chill overnight or a minimum of 4 hours. When ready to use, thoroughly blend Creole cream cheese into custard mixture and whisk until all lumps are removed. Pour mixture into a home-style ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer's directions. Temper ice cream in freezer 2 hours prior to serving.