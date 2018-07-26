Avenatti to attend event frequented by presidential hopefuls - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Avenatti to attend event frequented by presidential hopefuls

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

Michael Avenatti, who has gained national attention as the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, is scheduled to speak at an Iowa Democratic fundraiser that has been a frequent stop for those seeking the presidential nomination.

Avenatti said Thursday on Twitter that he would speak at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake, Iowa, on Aug. 10.

Previous speakers included Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

Avenatti is best known for representing Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump following an alleged 2006 affair, which Trump denies.

Earlier this month, Avenatti said he would run against Trump if the president seeks re-election and no one else with a good chance of defeating him steps up.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

