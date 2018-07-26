Robin Roberts, Lifetime make deal for movies, documentaries - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Robin Roberts, Lifetime make deal for movies, documentaries

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, Robin Roberts attends Variety's Power of Women: New York event in New York. Roberts is getting into business with the Lifetime channel. The cable channel said Thursda... (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, Robin Roberts attends Variety's Power of Women: New York event in New York. Roberts is getting into business with the Lifetime channel. The cable channel said Thursda...

By BY LYNN ELBER
AP Television Writer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Robin Roberts is getting into business with the Lifetime channel.

The cable channel said Thursday that it's signed a production deal with the ABC News journalist for a series of movies and documentaries.

The first project will focus on gospel singer and activist Mahalia Jackson. Next up is an account of the real-life story of Alexis Manigo, abducted at birth from a Florida hospital.

Each will include a movie and companion documentary to be executive produced by Roberts. They're set to air next year under the banner, "Robin Roberts Presents."

The deal with Roberts is part of Lifetime's expansion of its movie slate, which will number 75 in 2019, the channel said.

Lifetime is developing book-based franchises, including a previously announced three-picture deal with author Jane Green. The first movie, "Tempting Fate," stars Alyssa Milano.

Victoria Christopher Murray, V.C. Andrews and T.D. Jakes are among the authors whose works will be adapted for the channel.

Production is completed on "Somebody's Someone," based on Regina Louise's memoir about how a white woman's attempt to adopt her was denied because of her African-American ethnicity.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Water starts receding in Pennsylvania after days of floods

    Water starts receding in Pennsylvania after days of floods

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:49 PM EDT2018-07-26 18:49:46 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-07-26 21:27:07 GMT
    (Dave Scherbenco/The Citizens' Voice via AP). A member of the Plymouth Township Fire Police makes his way through water running across U.S. Route 11 Wednesday evening, July 25, 2018, in West Nanticoke, Pa. as extended downpours caused roadway flooding ...(Dave Scherbenco/The Citizens' Voice via AP). A member of the Plymouth Township Fire Police makes his way through water running across U.S. Route 11 Wednesday evening, July 25, 2018, in West Nanticoke, Pa. as extended downpours caused roadway flooding ...
    Floodwaters are receding in central Pennsylvania, leaving behind mud and headaches.More >>
    Floodwaters are receding in central Pennsylvania, leaving behind mud and headaches.More >>

  • Auctioneer: Rosa Parks house has buyers, working out details

    Auctioneer: Rosa Parks house has buyers, working out details

    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-07-26 04:16:28 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-07-26 21:26:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this April 1, 2018 file photo, visitors view the rebuilt house of Rosa Parks at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, R.I. The house where Parks sought refuge in Detroit after fleeing the South will be auctio...(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this April 1, 2018 file photo, visitors view the rebuilt house of Rosa Parks at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, R.I. The house where Parks sought refuge in Detroit after fleeing the South will be auctio...
    The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is going up for auction with a minimum bid of $1 million.More >>
    The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is going up for auction with a minimum bid of $1 million.More >>

  • Administration tries to meet deadline to reunite families

    Administration tries to meet deadline to reunite families

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:43 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:43:27 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-07-26 21:26:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...

    Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.

    More >>

    Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly