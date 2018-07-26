Starbucks says key sales figure grew only modestly in US

SEATTLE (AP) - Starbucks says a key sales figure rose only modestly in the U.S. during the latest quarter, as it struggles to find drinks other than the Frappuccino to attract customers.
The coffee chain says sales grew 1 percent at established U.S. locations. That reflected people spending more per visit, which offset a decline in the number of transactions. Starbucks has blamed health concerns for slipping Frappuccino sales, though analysts have cited increased competition for the decline. The company has said it's working on attracting customers in the afternoon with teas and other drinks that don't have as much sugar.
In China, Starbucks said the key sales figure declined 2 percent in the quarter. Starbucks cited competition in the country.
The company said it expects its full-year sales growth to be "just below" its previous target of 3 to 5 percent.
For the quarter, the company reported a net income on Thursday of $852.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.
The coffee chain posted revenue of $6.31 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.26 billion.
Starbucks expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.42 per share.
Starbucks shares have declined 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 6 percent. After the results were released Thursday, the shares were flat at $51.45.
_____
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBUX
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.More >>
Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.More >>
Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.More >>
Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.More >>
Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himselfMore >>
Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himselfMore >>
Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowermentMore >>
Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowermentMore >>
A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contactMore >>
A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contactMore >>
Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbsMore >>
Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbsMore >>
President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European UnionMore >>
President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European UnionMore >>
President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'More >>
President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'More >>
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseMore >>
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himMore >>
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himMore >>