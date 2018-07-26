Starbucks says key sales figure grew only modestly in US - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Starbucks says key sales figure grew only modestly in US

SEATTLE (AP) - Starbucks says a key sales figure rose only modestly in the U.S. during the latest quarter, as it struggles to find drinks other than the Frappuccino to attract customers.

The coffee chain says sales grew 1 percent at established U.S. locations. That reflected people spending more per visit, which offset a decline in the number of transactions. Starbucks has blamed health concerns for slipping Frappuccino sales, though analysts have cited increased competition for the decline. The company has said it's working on attracting customers in the afternoon with teas and other drinks that don't have as much sugar.

In China, Starbucks said the key sales figure declined 2 percent in the quarter. Starbucks cited competition in the country.

The company said it expects its full-year sales growth to be "just below" its previous target of 3 to 5 percent.

For the quarter, the company reported a net income on Thursday of $852.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The coffee chain posted revenue of $6.31 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.26 billion.

Starbucks expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.42 per share.

Starbucks shares have declined 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 6 percent. After the results were released Thursday, the shares were flat at $51.45.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBUX

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Water starts receding in Pennsylvania after days of floods

    Water starts receding in Pennsylvania after days of floods

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:49 PM EDT2018-07-26 18:49:46 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-07-26 21:27:07 GMT
    (Dave Scherbenco/The Citizens' Voice via AP). A member of the Plymouth Township Fire Police makes his way through water running across U.S. Route 11 Wednesday evening, July 25, 2018, in West Nanticoke, Pa. as extended downpours caused roadway flooding ...(Dave Scherbenco/The Citizens' Voice via AP). A member of the Plymouth Township Fire Police makes his way through water running across U.S. Route 11 Wednesday evening, July 25, 2018, in West Nanticoke, Pa. as extended downpours caused roadway flooding ...
    Floodwaters are receding in central Pennsylvania, leaving behind mud and headaches.More >>
    Floodwaters are receding in central Pennsylvania, leaving behind mud and headaches.More >>

  • Auctioneer: Rosa Parks house has buyers, working out details

    Auctioneer: Rosa Parks house has buyers, working out details

    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-07-26 04:16:28 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-07-26 21:26:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this April 1, 2018 file photo, visitors view the rebuilt house of Rosa Parks at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, R.I. The house where Parks sought refuge in Detroit after fleeing the South will be auctio...(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this April 1, 2018 file photo, visitors view the rebuilt house of Rosa Parks at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, R.I. The house where Parks sought refuge in Detroit after fleeing the South will be auctio...
    The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is going up for auction with a minimum bid of $1 million.More >>
    The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is going up for auction with a minimum bid of $1 million.More >>

  • Administration tries to meet deadline to reunite families

    Administration tries to meet deadline to reunite families

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:43 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:43:27 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-07-26 21:26:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...

    Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.

    More >>

    Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly