Court: Starbucks, others must pay workers for off clock work - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Court: Starbucks, others must pay workers for off clock work

By SUDHIN THANAWALA
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Starbucks and other employers in California must pay workers for minutes they routinely spend off the clock on tasks such as locking up or setting the store alarm, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The unanimous ruling was a big victory for hourly workers in California and could prompt additional lawsuits against employers in the state.

The ruling came in a lawsuit by a Starbucks employee, Douglas Troester, who argued that he was entitled to be paid for the time he spent closing the store after he had clocked out.

Troester said he activated the store alarm, locked the front door and walked co-workers to their cars - tasks that required him to work for four to 10 additional minutes a day.

An attorney for Starbucks referred comment to the company. Starbucks did not immediately have comment.

A U.S. District Court rejected Troester's lawsuit on the grounds that the time he spent on those tasks was minimal. But the California Supreme Court said a few extra minutes of work each day could "add up."

Troester was seeking payment for 12 hours and 50 minutes of work over a 17-month period. At $8 an hour, that amounts to $102.67, the California Supreme Court said.

"That is enough to pay a utility bill, buy a week of groceries, or cover a month of bus fares," Associate Justice Goodwin Liu wrote. "What Starbucks calls 'de minimis' is not de minimis at all to many ordinary people who work for hourly wages."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sessions defends deputy after impeachment move

    Sessions defends deputy after impeachment move

    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:41 AM EDT2018-07-26 15:41:48 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-07-26 19:02:30 GMT
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is defending his top deputy after some Congressional Republicans moved to impeach him.More >>
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is defending his top deputy after some Congressional Republicans moved to impeach him.More >>

  • Administration tries to meet deadline to reunite families

    Administration tries to meet deadline to reunite families

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:43 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:43:27 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-07-26 19:02:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...

    Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.

    More >>

    Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.

    More >>

  • In twist, Trump administration backs Obama's monument decree

    In twist, Trump administration backs Obama's monument decree

    Thursday, July 26 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-07-26 17:17:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-07-26 19:02:12 GMT
    A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.More >>
    A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly