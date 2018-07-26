Watchdog: Energy Department broke law with health care tweet - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Watchdog: Energy Department broke law with health care tweet

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Secretary of Energy Rick Perry stands with the main cyrogenic heat exchange as he speaks with reporters at Dominion Energy's Cove Point LNG liquefaction Project facility in Lusby, Md., Thursday, July 26, 2018. The completion of t... (AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Secretary of Energy Rick Perry stands with the main cyrogenic heat exchange as he speaks with reporters at Dominion Energy's Cove Point LNG liquefaction Project facility in Lusby, Md., Thursday, July 26, 2018. The completion of t...

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Energy Department violated federal law when it tweeted about an opinion column by Energy Secretary Rick Perry urging repeal of President Barack Obama's health care law, a government watchdog said Thursday.

The Government Accountability Office said the July 2017 tweet was outside the scope of the agency's approved spending but did not violate a prohibition on grassroots lobbying or propaganda.

While improper, the tweet didn't cross over into lobbying because it did not directly appeal to the public to contact members of Congress urging the health law's repeal, the GAO said.

Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey called the tweet "another example of the Trump administration's illegal and unacceptable use of taxpayer funds for political gain." Pallone, the top Democrat on the House energy committee, filed a complaint on the tweet last year.

A Perry spokeswoman said officials were pleased that the GAO report found that neither the tweet nor Perry's column constituted lobbying. But she said the department "disagrees with the conclusion that DOE was in violation" of a law that limits agency spending to expenses that are "reasonably related" to its mission.

The department's Office of General Counsel contends - and stated in its response to the GAO - "that the op-ed and tweet covered issues well within the mission of the Department of Energy," DOE spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes said Thursday.

The GAO report rejected that argument. "Energy did not provide any explanation or make any particularized showing that communicating about health care is part of its work or is related to accomplishing its statutory mission," the report said.

Perry's column was written as Congress was considering a Republican-led effort to repeal the health care law, known as the Affordable Care Act. The measure was later defeated in the Senate.

The GAO report does not penalize the Energy Department for its violation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Water starts receding in Pennsylvania after days of floods

    Water starts receding in Pennsylvania after days of floods

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:49 PM EDT2018-07-26 18:49:46 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-07-26 21:27:07 GMT
    (Dave Scherbenco/The Citizens' Voice via AP). A member of the Plymouth Township Fire Police makes his way through water running across U.S. Route 11 Wednesday evening, July 25, 2018, in West Nanticoke, Pa. as extended downpours caused roadway flooding ...(Dave Scherbenco/The Citizens' Voice via AP). A member of the Plymouth Township Fire Police makes his way through water running across U.S. Route 11 Wednesday evening, July 25, 2018, in West Nanticoke, Pa. as extended downpours caused roadway flooding ...
    Floodwaters are receding in central Pennsylvania, leaving behind mud and headaches.More >>
    Floodwaters are receding in central Pennsylvania, leaving behind mud and headaches.More >>

  • Auctioneer: Rosa Parks house has buyers, working out details

    Auctioneer: Rosa Parks house has buyers, working out details

    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-07-26 04:16:28 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-07-26 21:26:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this April 1, 2018 file photo, visitors view the rebuilt house of Rosa Parks at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, R.I. The house where Parks sought refuge in Detroit after fleeing the South will be auctio...(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this April 1, 2018 file photo, visitors view the rebuilt house of Rosa Parks at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, R.I. The house where Parks sought refuge in Detroit after fleeing the South will be auctio...
    The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is going up for auction with a minimum bid of $1 million.More >>
    The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is going up for auction with a minimum bid of $1 million.More >>

  • Administration tries to meet deadline to reunite families

    Administration tries to meet deadline to reunite families

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:43 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:43:27 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-07-26 21:26:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...

    Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.

    More >>

    Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly