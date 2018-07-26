EU negotiator rejects key element of UK govt Brexit plan - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EU negotiator rejects key element of UK govt Brexit plan

(AP Photo/Olivier Matthys). Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab, left, and European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the EU Michel Barnier hold a press conference at the European Commission building i...
(AP Photo/Olivier Matthys). Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab reacts during a press conference with European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the EU Michel Barnier at the European Commission buildin... (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys). Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab reacts during a press conference with European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the EU Michel Barnier at the European Commission buildin...
(AP Photo/Olivier Matthys). Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab, left, and European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the EU Michel Barnier hold a joint press conference at the European Commission building in Br... (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys). Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab, left, and European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the EU Michel Barnier hold a joint press conference at the European Commission building in Br...

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator says the bloc never would allow a non-member to collect customs on its behalf, delivering a blow to the British government's post-Brexit plans.

Britain had proposed a system in which it would initially process EU customs duties on goods that come into the U.K. but are destined for another country.

The government presented the idea as part of its latest batch of proposals to untangle the blocked divorce negotiations between Britain and the EU.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier met with his British counterpart, Dominic Raab, on Thursday.

Barnier say afterward: "The EU cannot and the EU will not delegate the application of its customs policy and rules...to a non-member who would not be subject to the EU's governance structures."

