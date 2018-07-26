Twitter says it doesn't 'shadow ban' after Trump tweet - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Twitter says it doesn't 'shadow ban' after Trump tweet

NEW YORK (AP) - Twitter shares fell Thursday after President Donald Trump said in a tweet the company was limiting visibility of prominent Republicans and said he was going to look into the matter.

The tweet came after a story in Vice magazine said prominent Republicans such as Republican Party chair Ronna McDaniel were not showing up in one aspect of Twitter's search function.

While the accounts did show up during a general search, they didn't automatically populate in a drop-down bar when typing in the name.

In his tweet Trump accused Twitter of "shadow banning," or limiting visibility, of some Republicans and said it was "discriminatory and illegal."

Twitter said it does not "shadow ban." The company said it was aware that some accounts were not automatically populating but that was due to a bug they are working to fix. The social media site said in a statement it does not make judgments based on political views or substance of tweets.

Social media sites like Facebook and Twitter have been accused of having a bias against conservatives before. Diamond and Silk, the Trump-supporting video personalities, had their page removed by Facebook earlier this year, leading to outcries of censorship, including from several congressmen. During his Congressional hearing in April, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said this was an "enforcement error" and the page would be reinstated.

Twitter shares fell 4 percent in afternoon trading.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sessions defends deputy after impeachment move

    Sessions defends deputy after impeachment move

    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:41 AM EDT2018-07-26 15:41:48 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-07-26 18:04:03 GMT
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is defending his top deputy after some Congressional Republicans moved to impeach him.More >>
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is defending his top deputy after some Congressional Republicans moved to impeach him.More >>

  • Trump administration backing Obama proclamation in Oregon

    Trump administration backing Obama proclamation in Oregon

    Thursday, July 26 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-07-26 17:17:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:03 PM EDT2018-07-26 18:03:58 GMT
    A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.More >>
    A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.More >>

  • Donald Trump Jr., wife resolve child custody amid divorce

    Donald Trump Jr., wife resolve child custody amid divorce

    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-07-26 04:16:33 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:03 PM EDT2018-07-26 18:03:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washi...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washi...
    Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.More >>
    Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly