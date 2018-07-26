Average US mortgage rates edge up; 30-year at 4.54 percent - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Average US mortgage rates edge up; 30-year at 4.54 percent

WASHINGTON (AP) - Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged up slightly this week, reaching their highest levels since late June.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages rose to 4.54 percent from 4.52 percent last week. Long-term loan rates have been running at their highest levels in seven years. The average benchmark 30-year rate reached a high this year of 4.66 percent on May 24. The rate stood at 3.92 percent a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans ticked up to 4.02 percent this week from 4.00 percent last week.

Home sales haven't marked strong gains this summer despite the healthy economy and job market. Steadily rising home prices combined with higher mortgage rates "appear to be giving more prospective buyers pause," said Freddie Mac's chief economist Sam Khater.

To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week.

The average doesn't include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates.

The average fee on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to 0.5 point from 0.4 point last week. The fee on 15-year mortgages was unchanged at 0.4 point.

The average rate for five-year adjustable-rate mortgages held steady from last week at 3.87 percent. The fee increased to 0.4 point from 0.3 point.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town as others lose

    Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town as others lose

    Thursday, July 26 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-07-26 05:26:27 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-07-26 16:12:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...
    President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.More >>
    President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.More >>

  • Deal requires Facebook to end discriminatory ad targeting

    Deal requires Facebook to end discriminatory ad targeting

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-07-25 19:42:19 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-07-26 16:09:20 GMT
    Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was...More >>
    Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was doing already.More >>

  • MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

    MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-07-26 04:18:24 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-07-26 16:08:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by New York Court Police officers after a hearing at the Brooklyn Criminal Court, in New York. McGregor is due in court a...(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by New York Court Police officers after a hearing at the Brooklyn Criminal Court, in New York. McGregor is due in court a...
    Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.More >>
    Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly