Asian shares mostly higher, defying Facebook-led tech slump - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Asian shares mostly higher, defying Facebook-led tech slump

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) - Asian shares were mostly higher early Friday as investors shrugged off Facebook's nearly $120 billion overnight plunge in market value, the biggest-ever one-day loss in dollar value for a U.S. company.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 index added 0.3 percent to 22,648.67 and the Kospi in South Korea edged 0.1 percent higher to 2,290.98. The Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.1 percent to 2,880.51 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was little changed at 28.769.49. Australia's S&P ASX 200 jumped 0.7 percent to 6,289.30. Shares gained in Taiwan and Indonesia but were lower in Singapore.

WALL STREET: Facebook's tumble, brought on by its warning to investors that it sees slower revenue growth ahead, led a decline in technology shares and snapped a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500 index, which lost 0.3 percent to 2,837.44. The Nasdaq composite index, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, lost 80.05 points, or 1 percent, to 7,852.18. But broader gains in industrial, energy and consumer goods companies helped offset those losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, whose 30 members don't include Facebook, had a much better day, rising 0.4 percent to 25,527.07. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 0.6 percent to 1,695.36. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

TRADE: The agreement between President Donald Trump and a European delegation to work on a pact to dismantle trade barrier inspired fresh optimism among investors that trade tensions between the U.S and European Union may be on the mend. But it's worrying for Asian trading partners, especially China, which could lose leverage with Washington in its own disputes, especially over its imports of soybeans.

JAPAN: The Bank of Japan is due to hold a policy meeting early next week that some analysts believe could bring at least minor changes to the longstanding ultra-lax monetary policy for the world's third-largest economy. Sustained relatively strong growth has raised expectations that the central bank may need to consider further tempering its massive purchases of government bonds and other assets.

ANALYST'S VIEWPOINT: "The Bank of Japan has a mandate to focus on financial stability as well as inflation. Some argue that sustained ultra-loose policy could generate unwelcome financial risks and so it should be reversed even if inflation remains well below target," Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a commentary. But he added, "it would take far more than a further few months of stronger wage or inflation data to convince us that a change in stance was a possibility in the next couple of years."

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 4 cents to $69.65 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It picked up 31 cents to settle at $69.61 per barrel on Thursday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 6 cents to $75.18. It added 61 cents in London to close at $74.54.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 110.98 yen from 111.23 yen on Thursday. The euro rose to $1.1652 from $1.1645.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Troopers: Suspect in Arizona rookie's death was mentally ill

    Troopers: Suspect in Arizona rookie's death was mentally ill

    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:54:44 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 1:45 AM EDT2018-07-27 05:45:08 GMT
    Arizona's public safety department director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.More >>
    Arizona's public safety department director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.More >>

  • White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event

    White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event

    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-07-26 12:52:28 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 1:45 AM EDT2018-07-27 05:45:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>

  • Police: "High probability" doctor shot on bike was targeted

    Police: "High probability" doctor shot on bike was targeted

    Thursday, July 26 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-07-26 17:30:51 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 1:45 AM EDT2018-07-27 05:45:03 GMT
    Police say there's a "high probability" a Houston cardiologist who was fatally shot while riding his bicycle to work was targeted.More >>
    Police say there's a "high probability" a Houston cardiologist who was fatally shot while riding his bicycle to work was targeted.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly