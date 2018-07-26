Tiger killings prompt Czechs to tighten animal welfare rules - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Tiger killings prompt Czechs to tighten animal welfare rules

PRAGUE (AP) - The Czech government is planning to tighten the rules about keeping wild animals following an arrest of three men suspected of killing critically endangered tigers and illegally trading in tiger products.

Agriculture Minister Miroslav Toman says the new rules will include more training for zookeepers and mandatory requirements for better animal housing, which are now only recommended suggestions.

State authorities will also increase their control over zoos and animal parks and if they don't meet the new conditions, their animals might be taken from them.

The three men are suspected of organizing the killing of at least three tigers and processing their parts to make products sold on the black market for Asians.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

