Fuel weighs on American Airlines, but it tops forecasts - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Fuel weighs on American Airlines, but it tops forecasts

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo, an American Airlines plane taxis at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday, July 26, reported second-quarter earning... (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo, an American Airlines plane taxis at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday, July 26, reported second-quarter earning...

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - American Airlines is reporting that profits during the second quarter plunged more than 30 percent due in part to rising fuel costs, but it still topped expectations.

The Fort Worth, Texas, airline posted earnings Thursday of $566 million, or of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.63 per share, which, according to analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research, is 4 cents better than expected.

The world's largest airline posted revenue of $11.64 billion in the period, which is about in line with projections.

American Airlines Group Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $5 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town as others lose

    Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town as others lose

    Thursday, July 26 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-07-26 05:26:27 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:09:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...
    President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.More >>
    President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.More >>

  • New Jersey attorney general responds to 'turban man' comment

    New Jersey attorney general responds to 'turban man' comment

    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:21 AM EDT2018-07-26 11:21:41 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:07:41 GMT
    (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...(Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...
    The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".More >>
    The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".More >>

  • Lawyers: Nassar attacked in prison, deserves resentencing

    Lawyers: Nassar attacked in prison, deserves resentencing

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:15:21 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:03:06 GMT
    The former doctor who was convicted of multiple counts of sex crimes was assaulted within hours of entering a prison's general population. (Source: CNN)The former doctor who was convicted of multiple counts of sex crimes was assaulted within hours of entering a prison's general population. (Source: CNN)

    Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.

    More >>

    Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly