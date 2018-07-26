Comcast tops profit forecasts; cable TV subscriptions fall

NEW YORK (AP) - Comcast is reporting a stronger-than-expected second-quarter profit even as it struggles to keep cable TV subscribers.
On Thursday, the company reported a 22 percent jump in earnings to $3.22 billion, or 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 65 cents per share, which, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research, was 4 cents better than expected.
Revenue rose 2.1 percent to $21.74 billion in the period, just short of expectations. The company added 260,000 high-speed internet customers during the quarter, though it has been struggling overall as it lost 140,000 video customers.
The mixed quarterly results follow the Philadelphia-based company's decision last week to drop its $66 billion bid for Fox's entertainment business. The Walt Disney Co. had topped that offer with $71 billion as part of a bidding war. The move freed Comcast to focus on its other potential acquisition, European pay TV operator Sky, a deal that would help the Philadelphia-based cable and media company expand beyond the U.S.
Last week, Comcast made a bid that values Sky at $34 billion, topping $32.5 billion offered by21st Century Fox.
Cable and telecom companies have been buying the companies that make TV shows and movies to compete in a changing media landscape. Although internet providers like AT&T and Comcast directly control their customers' access to the internet in a way that Amazon, YouTube and Netflix do not, they still face threats as those streaming services gain in popularity.
Other recent deals include AT&T's buyout of Time Warner last month for $81 billion.
