Southwest rises above fuel prices, puts up strong 2Q profit - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Southwest rises above fuel prices, puts up strong 2Q profit

DALLAS (AP) - Southwest Airlines overcame rising fuel prices to top second-quarter profit expectations, though an inflight disaster in which a passenger was killed had an adverse effect on revenue.

Flight 1380 was traveling from New York to Dallas in April when it experienced engine failure. A fan blade snapped off the engine and struck a window, leading to the death of an executive from New Mexico.

Southwest CEO and Chairman Gary Kelly said Thursday that the incident led to a $100 million drop in passenger revenue during the quarter, but he said there has been strong demand for flights on the airline. Kelly anticipates the revenue impact will be temporary and subside in the third quarter.

For the three months ended June 30, Southwest Airlines Co. earned $733 million, or $1.27 per share. The Dallas-based company earned $743 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.

Stripping out certain items, earnings were $1.26 per share. That's a penny better than what analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicted.

Operating revenue edged up to $5.74 billion from $5.73 billion, but fell just short of analysts' estimates.

The company's shares slipped less than 1 percent before the market opened.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUV

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lawyers: Nassar attacked in prison, deserves resentencing

    Lawyers: Nassar attacked in prison, deserves resentencing

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:15:21 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:11 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:11:38 GMT
    The former doctor who was convicted of multiple counts of sex crimes was assaulted within hours of entering a prison's general population. (Source: CNN)The former doctor who was convicted of multiple counts of sex crimes was assaulted within hours of entering a prison's general population. (Source: CNN)

    Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.

    More >>

    Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.

    More >>

  • Aging lookout towers still key during fire season in US West

    Aging lookout towers still key during fire season in US West

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:39:43 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:11 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:11:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...
    Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.More >>
    Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.More >>

  • Drought spurs extreme measures to protect West's wild horses

    Drought spurs extreme measures to protect West's wild horses

    Monday, July 23 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-07-23 05:16:47 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:10:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly