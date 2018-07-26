New York's transit authority seeks 4-percent hike in fares

NEW YORK (AP) - The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is pushing forward with plans to increase fares next year.
MTA Chairman Joe Lhota proposed two 4-percent fare hikes during a board meeting Wednesday, with one taking place in 2019, and the other in 2021.
MTA officials say the hikes are necessary to stave off budget deficits and decreased ridership.
The New York Daily News reports subway and bus ridership dropped by more than 190,000 weekday passengers in May, down to 7.7 million per day, compared to the same time last year. The agency is expected to see a $376 million decrease in fare revenue between 2019 and 2022.
Lhota says the transit system is experiencing a nationwide trend of fewer riders. He says it's due to a combination of service, for-hire vehicles and fare evasion.
___
This story has been corrected to show there were more than 190,000 fewer weekday riders, not 7.7 million.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.More >>
Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.More >>
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseMore >>
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himMore >>
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himMore >>
A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installationMore >>
A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installationMore >>
Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in NashvilleMore >>
Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in NashvilleMore >>
U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgatheringMore >>
U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgatheringMore >>
The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partnersMore >>
The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partnersMore >>
Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'More >>
Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'More >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>