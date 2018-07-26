New York's transit authority seeks 4-percent hike in fares - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

New York's transit authority seeks 4-percent hike in fares

NEW YORK (AP) - The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is pushing forward with plans to increase fares next year.

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota proposed two 4-percent fare hikes during a board meeting Wednesday, with one taking place in 2019, and the other in 2021.

MTA officials say the hikes are necessary to stave off budget deficits and decreased ridership.

The New York Daily News reports subway and bus ridership dropped by more than 190,000 weekday passengers in May, down to 7.7 million per day, compared to the same time last year. The agency is expected to see a $376 million decrease in fare revenue between 2019 and 2022.

Lhota says the transit system is experiencing a nationwide trend of fewer riders. He says it's due to a combination of service, for-hire vehicles and fare evasion.

___

This story has been corrected to show there were more than 190,000 fewer weekday riders, not 7.7 million.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town as others lose

    Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town as others lose

    Thursday, July 26 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-07-26 05:26:27 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:11 AM EDT2018-07-26 11:11:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...
    President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.More >>
    President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.More >>

  • Lawyers: Nassar attacked in prison, deserves resentencing

    Lawyers: Nassar attacked in prison, deserves resentencing

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:15:21 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 6:54 AM EDT2018-07-26 10:54:05 GMT
    The former doctor who was convicted of multiple counts of sex crimes was assaulted within hours of entering a prison's general population. (Source: CNN)The former doctor who was convicted of multiple counts of sex crimes was assaulted within hours of entering a prison's general population. (Source: CNN)

    Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.

    More >>

    Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.

    More >>

  • Deal requires Facebook to end discriminatory ad targeting

    Deal requires Facebook to end discriminatory ad targeting

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-07-25 19:42:19 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 6:17 AM EDT2018-07-26 10:17:35 GMT
    Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was...More >>
    Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was doing already.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly