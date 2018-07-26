Saudi Aramco halts oil shipments in key strait after attack

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company says it's temporarily halting shipments through a strategic Red Sea shipping lane after Yemen's Shiite rebels attacked two tankers the previous day.

The Houthis, who are fighting a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government, attacked the 2-million-barrel capacity Saudi tankers on Wednesday, causing minimal damage to one.

Aramco said on Thursday there were no injuries or spills, but to avoid the risk of a spill or harm to crews, the company has "halted all oil shipments through Bab El-Mandeb Strait with immediate effect."

It says it's assessing the situation and "will take further action as prudence demands."

The Bab al-Mandeb strait, which connects the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea is only about 30 kilometers, or 20 miles, wide between Yemen and Djibouti.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.