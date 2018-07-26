Oil prices spike after Saudi halts shipments after attack - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Oil prices spike after Saudi halts shipments after attack

By DAVID RISING
Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Oil prices rose to a 10-day high Thursday after Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company announced it was temporarily halting crude shipments through a strategic Red Sea shipping lane after Yemen's Shiite rebels attacked two tankers in the strait the previous day.

Futures for Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, hit $74.83 per barrel before falling back by mid-afternoon to $74.36, up 43 cents on the day.

The spike came after Saudi Aramco, the kingdom's oil giant, said it was stopping all oil shipments through the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, raising supply concerns.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, typically transports its oil from fields clustered in the east of the country around the Arabian Peninsula, then north through the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, and through the Red Sea and Suez Canal before on to Europe through the Mediterranean.

It can bypass the strait by moving oil across the country by pipeline and then loading it on to tankers at the Red Sea port of Yanbu, though at reduced output.

Eastern Gulf nations like Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates don't have that option, however, and it was not immediately clear how they would react to the attack on the Saudi ships.

The Houthis, who are fighting a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government, attacked the 2-million-barrel capacity Saudi tankers on Wednesday, causing minimal damage to one.

Saudi Aramco said Thursday there were no injuries or spills and that shutting the route was a precautionary measure.

"In the interest of the safety of ships and their crews and to avoid the risk of oil spill, Saudi Aramco has temporarily halted all oil shipments through Bab El-Mandeb Strait with immediate effect," it said. "The company is carefully assessing the situation and will take further action as prudence demands."

The Bab el-Mandeb strait, which connects the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea is only about 30 kilometers, or 20 miles, wide between Yemen and Djibouti, leaving ships more vulnerable as they pass through.

Following the attack, the Saudi coalition said the rebels "had almost caused an environmental disaster," according to the state-run al-Ekhbariya TV channel.

Earlier, the rebel-run Al-Masirah TV said their "naval forces have targeted the Saudi Dammam battleship off the western coast." The report didn't elaborate.

