'Terrifying' tornados of flame burn California city; 2 dead - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

'Terrifying' tornados of flame burn California city; 2 dead

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f... (Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...
(Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f... (Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...
(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). A passing airplane can be seen through the smoke from the Cranston Fire near Idyllwild, Calif. in the San Jacinto Mountains, nearly 50 miles northwest of Palm Springs, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). A passing airplane can be seen through the smoke from the Cranston Fire near Idyllwild, Calif. in the San Jacinto Mountains, nearly 50 miles northwest of Palm Springs, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A sign on Highway 41 announces the closure of Yosemite National Park near Oakhurst, Calif., on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Parts of the park closed Wednesday as firefighters work to contain the Ferguson fire burning nearby. (AP Photo/Noah Berger). A sign on Highway 41 announces the closure of Yosemite National Park near Oakhurst, Calif., on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Parts of the park closed Wednesday as firefighters work to contain the Ferguson fire burning nearby.

By JONATHAN J. COOPER and BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press

REDDING, Calif. (AP) - A wildfire that roared with little warning into a Northern California city claimed two lives as thousands of people scrambled to escape before the walls of flames descended from forested hills onto their neighborhoods, officials said Friday.

Residents who gathered their belongings in haste described a chaotic and congested getaway as the fire leaped across the wide Sacramento River and torched subdivisions in Redding, a city of 92,000 about 100 miles south of the Oregon border.

"I've never experienced something so terrifying in my life," said Liz Williams, who loaded up two kids in her car and then found herself locked in bumper-to-bumper traffic with neighbors trying to retreat from Lake Redding Estates. She eventually jumped the curb onto the sidewalk and "booked it."

"I didn't know if the fire was just going to jump out behind a bush and grab me and suck me in," Williams said. "I wanted out of here."

The blaze leveled dozens of homes, leaving neighborhoods smoldering and 37,000 people under evacuation orders.

The flames moved so fast that firefighters working in oven-like temperatures and bone-dry conditions had to drop efforts to battle the blaze to help people escape.

The fire, which created at least two flaming tornados that toppled trees, shook trucks and shattered windows, took "down everything in its path," said Scott McLean, a spokesman for Cal Fire, the state agency responsible for fighting wildfires.

Fire officials warned that the blaze would probably burn deeper into urban areas before there was any hope of containing it, though it either changed direction or was stopped before it could burn into the core of the city.

The fire was likely to regain strength later in the day when temperatures were forecast to spike around 110 degrees (43 Celsius) and winds were expected to kick up.

Redding sits at the northern end of the agricultural Central Valley, surrounded by a scenic landscape. Rivers channel abundant winter rainfall into massive reservoirs used for boating and fishing. The area's stunning mountains, including snow-capped Mount Shasta, topping 14,000 feet (4,265 meters), are a playground for outdoor enthusiasts.

Lightning and even a lawn mower have sparked devastating fires in the forests that ring the peaks and lakes. The blaze that broke out Monday was caused by a mechanical issue involving a vehicle, officials said.

The fire rapidly expanded Thursday when erratic flames swept through the historic Gold Rush town of Shasta and nearby Keswick, then cast the Sacramento River in an orange glow as they jumped the banks into Redding.

Steve Hobson, a former firefighter, said flames on the distant hillside looked like solar flares on the sun.

He had planned to stay behind to save his house on Lake Redding Drive. But the heat burned his skin, and smoke made it hard to breathe. He could feel the fire sucking the air from around him, whipping up swirling embers in a "fire tornado," he said.

He had to drive through walls of flaming embers on both sides of the street when he finally fled. A tree fell right in front of him.

"I didn't know if I'd make it so I just got in the middle of the street, went down the middle of the street through the embers and the smoke and made it past," Hobson said.

When he returned Friday, his fence had burned along with a backyard shed and everything inside it - Christmas ornaments, china and old televisions. But his house made it through the harrowing night.

At least 66 homes were destroyed in Hobson's neighborhood, according to an Associated Press survey of damage. Aerial footage showed dozens of homes in ruins in Keswick Lake Estates. Some 5,000 other buildings were threatened, fire officials said.

A firefighter with the Redding Fire Department was killed in Shasta County. Another firefighter hired to try to contain the flames with a bulldozer was killed Thursday, authorities said.

Fire crews in Redding for a time abandoned any hope of containing the flames and instead focused on saving lives.

"We're not fighting a fire," said Jonathan Cox, battalion chief with Cal Fire. "We're trying to move people out of the path of it because it is now deadly, and it is now moving at speeds and in ways we have not seen before in this area."

Late Thursday, crews found the body of the bulldozer operator who had been hired privately to clear vegetation in the blaze's path. He was the second bulldozer operator killed in a California blaze in less than two weeks.

___

Melley reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Noah Berger in Redding; Olga Rodriguez, Janie Har and Lorin Eleni Gill in San Francisco; John Antczak in Los Angeles; and Alina Hartounian in Phoenix also contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Official: Russian hackers targeted 2016 Montana election

    Official: Russian hackers targeted 2016 Montana election

    Friday, July 27 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-07-27 18:05:31 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-07-27 22:38:56 GMT
    (Patrick Cote /The Daily Inter Lake via AP, File). FILE - In this May 28, 2014 file photo, Corey Stapleton answers questions during a debate among candidates for the GOP nomination for the U.S. House in Kalispell, Mont. Montana's Secretary of State Sta...(Patrick Cote /The Daily Inter Lake via AP, File). FILE - In this May 28, 2014 file photo, Corey Stapleton answers questions during a debate among candidates for the GOP nomination for the U.S. House in Kalispell, Mont. Montana's Secretary of State Sta...
    Montana's secretary of state has said for the first time that Russian hackers unsuccessfully probed the state's election systems for weaknesses in 2016.More >>
    Montana's secretary of state has said for the first time that Russian hackers unsuccessfully probed the state's election systems for weaknesses in 2016.More >>

  • Ultrasound jiggles open brain barrier, a step to better care

    Ultrasound jiggles open brain barrier, a step to better care

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-07-25 17:11:29 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-07-27 22:38:06 GMT
    (Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). In this March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, patient Rick Karr is prepared for treatment at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the first Alzheimer's...(Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). In this March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, patient Rick Karr is prepared for treatment at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the first Alzheimer's...
    Scientists using sound waves to jiggle openings in a brain barrier that too often blocks medicine.More >>
    Scientists using sound waves to jiggle openings in a brain barrier that too often blocks medicine.More >>

  • 2 Michigan communities told to stop using contaminated water

    2 Michigan communities told to stop using contaminated water

    Friday, July 27 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-07-27 16:14:23 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-07-27 22:37:45 GMT
    (Daniel Vasta /Kalamazoo Gazette via AP). Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller speaks during a press conference about the high levels of Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS, found in the drinking water of Parchment and Cooper Townsh...(Daniel Vasta /Kalamazoo Gazette via AP). Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller speaks during a press conference about the high levels of Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS, found in the drinking water of Parchment and Cooper Townsh...
    Two southwestern Michigan communities are being warned that high amounts of toxic industrial chemicals have been discovered in the water supply and that residents must not drink or cook with that water.More >>
    Two southwestern Michigan communities are being warned that high amounts of toxic industrial chemicals have been discovered in the water supply and that residents must not drink or cook with that water.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly