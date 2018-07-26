World stocks mostly rise after US-EU ceasefire on trade - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

World stocks mostly rise after US-EU ceasefire on trade

(AP Photo/Yam G-Jun). An investor stands in front of private stock trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Asian shares are mostly lower after President Donald Trump agreed with the EU to hol... (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun). An investor stands in front of private stock trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Asian shares are mostly lower after President Donald Trump agreed with the EU to hol...
(AP Photo/Yam G-Jun). Investor sits at private stock trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Asian shares are mostly lower after President Donald Trump agreed with the EU to hold off on new t... (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun). Investor sits at private stock trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Asian shares are mostly lower after President Donald Trump agreed with the EU to hold off on new t...

By ANNABELLE LIANG
Associated Press

SINGAPORE (AP) - World markets mostly rose Thursday after the U.S. and European Union struck a deal to halt an escalating trade dispute. Asian markets were less upbeat as some worried that that could ease the pressure on the U.S. to find a compromise with Beijing over trade.

KEEPING SCORE: Britain's FTSE 100 was less than 0.1 percent higher at 7,659 while France's CAC 40 added 0.3 percent to 5,441. Germany's DAX jumped 1.1 percent to 12,717. U.S. indexes were set for a mixed opening. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.2 percent but Dow futures rose 0.2 percent.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.1 percent to 22,586.87 while South Korea's Kospi added 0.7 percent to 2,289.06. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.5 percent to 28,781.14. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7 percent to 2,882.23. Australia's S&P-ASX 200 slipped 0.1 percent to 6,244.50. India's Sensex was flat at 36,874.73 and markets in Southeast Asia were mostly higher.

TRADE TALK: President Trump and European leaders pulled back from the brink of a trade war over autos on Wednesday and agreed to start talks to dismantle trade barriers between the United States and the European Union. Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker came to a vague agreement to hold off on new tariffs, suggesting that the United States will suspend plans to start taxing European auto imports - a move that would have marked a major escalation in trade tensions between the allies. Trump said the EU had agreed to buy "a lot of soybeans" - possibly lessening the fallout from tariffs imposed by China on its imports of American soybeans - and increase its imports of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. The two also agreed to resolve a dispute over U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. Tensions between the world's two largest economies rose. Earlier Wednesday, Trump tweeted that China was "vicious" on trade and said it was targeting U.S. farmers specifically because "they know I love & respect" them.

ANALYST'S TAKE: "The news has effectively quelled US-EU tensions for now," Stephen Innes of Oanda said in a commentary.

FACEBOOK REPORT: Facebook said its user base and revenue grew more slowly than expected in the second quarter as the company grappled with privacy issues, sending its stock tumbling nearly 18 percent to $178.77 in after-hours trading.

CURRENCIES: The dollar dropped to 110.84 yen from 110.97 yen. The euro eased to $1.1711 from $1.1732.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 2 cents to $69.32 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract added 78 cents to settle at $69.30 per barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 41 cents to $74.34.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • New Jersey attorney general responds to 'turban man' comment

    New Jersey attorney general responds to 'turban man' comment

    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:21 AM EDT2018-07-26 11:21:41 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:07:41 GMT
    (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...(Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...
    The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".More >>
    The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".More >>

  • Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town as others lose

    Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town as others lose

    Thursday, July 26 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-07-26 05:26:27 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:06:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...
    President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.More >>
    President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.More >>

  • Lawyers: Nassar attacked in prison, deserves resentencing

    Lawyers: Nassar attacked in prison, deserves resentencing

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:15:21 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:03:06 GMT
    The former doctor who was convicted of multiple counts of sex crimes was assaulted within hours of entering a prison's general population. (Source: CNN)The former doctor who was convicted of multiple counts of sex crimes was assaulted within hours of entering a prison's general population. (Source: CNN)

    Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.

    More >>

    Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly