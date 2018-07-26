MMA star Conor McGregor back in court amid melee plea talks - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

MMA star Conor McGregor back in court amid melee plea talks

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by New York Court Police officers after a hearing at the Brooklyn Criminal Court, in New York. McGregor is due in court a...

NEW YORK (AP) - Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.

The 30-year-old Irish fighter is expected to be joined Thursday in Brooklyn by his 25-year-old friend and co-defendant Cian (KEE'-uhn) Cowley.

Video showed what appeared to be McGregor hurling a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a news conference for the UFC 223 event at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in April.

Two fighters hurt by broken glass were unable to compete.

McGregor has expressed regret, saying after his last court appearance in June that he understood the seriousness of the matter and hoped to resolve it soon.

Last week, he attended the World Cup final as Russian President Vladimir Putin's guest.

