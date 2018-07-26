Donald Trump Jr., wife arrive at court for divorce hearing - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

NEW YORK (AP) - Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa have arrived at a courthouse in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.

Vanessa Trump walked a few feet behind her estranged husband on Thursday.

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in March. Afterward, they issued a joint statement saying they will "always have tremendous respect for each other."

The 2007 birth of the couple's first child made Donald Trump Sr. a grandfather a decade before he became president.

The Trumps were married in 2005 and have five children.

Former Fox News Channel personality Kimberly Guilfoyle recently left the network amid news that she's dating Donald Trump Jr. She has joined a super PAC supporting the president.

The divorce, initially listed as uncontested, is now contested.

