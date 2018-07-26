Donald Trump Jr., wife arrive at court for divorce hearing - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Donald Trump Jr., wife arrive at court for divorce hearing

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washi... (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washi...

NEW YORK (AP) - Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa have arrived at a courthouse in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.

Vanessa Trump walked a few feet behind her estranged husband on Thursday.

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in March. Afterward, they issued a joint statement saying they will "always have tremendous respect for each other."

The 2007 birth of the couple's first child made Donald Trump Sr. a grandfather a decade before he became president.

The Trumps were married in 2005 and have five children.

Former Fox News Channel personality Kimberly Guilfoyle recently left the network amid news that she's dating Donald Trump Jr. She has joined a super PAC supporting the president.

The divorce, initially listed as uncontested, is now contested.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Aging lookout towers still key during fire season in US West

    Aging lookout towers still key during fire season in US West

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:39:43 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:56:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...
    Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.More >>
    Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.More >>

  • Drought spurs extreme measures to protect West's wild horses

    Drought spurs extreme measures to protect West's wild horses

    Monday, July 23 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-07-23 05:16:47 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:56:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>

  • Water is buried beneath Martian landscape, study says

    Water is buried beneath Martian landscape, study says

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-07-25 14:07:33 GMT
    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:56:15 GMT
    (Davide Coero Borga/INAF/ESA via AP). This image provided by the ESA/INAF shows an artist's rendering of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. At upper right is the planet's southern ice cap. The inset image at lower righ...(Davide Coero Borga/INAF/ESA via AP). This image provided by the ESA/INAF shows an artist's rendering of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. At upper right is the planet's southern ice cap. The inset image at lower righ...

    Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.

    More >>

    Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly