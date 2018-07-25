Radio hosts facing heat for 'turban man' comments - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Radio hosts facing heat for 'turban man' comments

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Two New Jersey radio hosts are receiving heavy criticism for repeatedly referring to the state's attorney general as "turban man" on air.

The Record reports WKXW-FM hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco made the comments Wednesday while discussing Gurbir Grewal's recent order to suspend marijuana prosecutions in the state.

Grewal is the country's first Sikh-American attorney general.

Malloy and Franco acknowledged their words might be offensive, but Malloy said "if that offends you then don't wear the turban and maybe I'll remember your name."

Neither host has responded to emails seeking comment.

Grewal's office has also not responded to requests for comment.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Gov. Phil Murphy have denounced the hosts' statements, with the Democratic governor saying hate speech "does not belong on our airwaves."

