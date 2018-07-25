Early Alzheimer’s patients needed to test effect of study drug

LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for patients living with early Alzheimer’s disease who would like to volunteer for a study to assess if the study drug is able to slow down the disease progression.
The BEAD research study will evaluate a study drug and its effect on patients. Researchers will also evaluate the drug’s safety and how well participants tolerate the medication.
Study participants and their partners/caregivers will undergo a series of visits to Pennington Biomedical for assessment and observation. There are a totally of five screening visits and 14 study visits.
NUMBER OF VISITS
Members of the study team will remain in contact with participants throughout the study to ensure they are taking the medication as instructed, as well as to discuss any reactions to the drug.
PROCEDURES
QUALIFICATIONS
Participation in this study will last up to 30 months. Interested volunteers should call 225-763-2973 or email dementia@pbrc.edu.
Compensation of up to $1,850 is offered for the completion of this study.
