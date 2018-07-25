Early Alzheimer’s patients needed to test effect of study drug - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Early Alzheimer’s patients needed to test effect of study drug

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Connect
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for patients living with early Alzheimer’s disease who would like to volunteer for a study to assess if the study drug is able to slow down the disease progression.

The BEAD research study will evaluate a study drug and its effect on patients. Researchers will also evaluate the drug’s safety and how well participants tolerate the medication.

Study participants and their partners/caregivers will undergo a series of visits to Pennington Biomedical for assessment and observation. There are a totally of five screening visits and 14 study visits.

NUMBER OF VISITS

  • Up to 5 screening visits
  • 14 study visits

Members of the study team will remain in contact with participants throughout the study to ensure they are taking the medication as instructed, as well as to discuss any reactions to the drug.

PROCEDURES

  • Health assessment/vital signs (blood pressure, pulse, etc.)
  • Medical history
  • Questionnaires
  • Memory and thinking skills test
  • Physical and neurological examinations
  • Test for heart health (ECG)
  • Imaging (MRI)
  • Blood tests
  • Urine collection
  • PET Scan or Lumbar Puncture

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Be between the ages of 50-85 years old
  • Meet the criteria for Mild Cognitive Impairment or Mild Alzheimer’s Disease as determined at the screening visit
  • Have a clear history of cognitive (memory) decline over at least one year
  • Have a trial partner/caregiver to attend all study visits with the participant and be able to answer questions about the participant

Participation in this study will last up to 30 months. Interested volunteers should call 225-763-2973 or email dementia@pbrc.edu.
Compensation of up to $1,850 is offered for the completion of this study.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly